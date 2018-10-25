Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Modi over removal of CBI chief Alok Verma, calls it a 'shameful move'

New Delhi, Oct 25: Reacting on the CBI fued, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slammed the government for its 'overnight decision'.

"They were perhaps dreaming of Rafale scam and of their friends who have escaped the country with loans and couldn't sleep. That's why they took this decision overnight. They didn't even consult us as a courtesy," Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"So many bank frauds have absconded with public money. Many activists and NGOs tried to bring this to CBI Director's notice. Fearing this, the govt may have interfered in this issue and has removed the CBI Director," said Kharge.

"CBI is an institution, where PM is the Chairperson, CJI & I, as an SLP leader, are members. CBI Director was selected by this committee. If he was to be removed, the committee should hold a meeting and take decision," Kharge added.

Earlier in the day, four men were held for alleged snooping around Verma's residence on Janpath road. Later, Intelligence Bureau admitted that the men were its officers and conducting routine surveillance.

The Centre sent the investigative agencys Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave on Wednesday and appointed Nageshwar Rao as the interim chief. Asthana and Verma were at loggerheads on several issues and accused each other of blocking investigation of several important cases.