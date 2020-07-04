Malicious says Indian Army after many question facility visited by PM Modi at Leh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 04: The Indian Army has clarified regarding the status of the facility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited in Leh on Friday.

While some users on the social media had pointed out that the facility that the PM visited was not a hospital, the India Army has called these as malicious and unsubstantial accusations.

There have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations in some quarters regarding the status of the facility visited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the General Hospital at Leh on July 03, 2020.

It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The Armed Forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel.

It is clarified that the said facility is part of the Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the General Hospital complex.

The COVID-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the General Hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio Video Hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID treatment hospital.

The injured braves have been kept there since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID areas. The Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and the Army Commander have also visited the injured braves in the same location.