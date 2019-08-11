Malegaon case: Purohit trying to prolong trial by hook or crook says Special Court

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Aug 11: A special court has noted that Lt. Colonel Purohit was trying by hook or crook to prolong proceedings in the Malegaon blasts trial.

The court said that he was trying to prolong the matter despite directions by the Bombay High Court to conduct day to day proceedings.

While registering the daily proceedings, this point was noted in the roznama. Purohit had sought two weeks time to respond to the intervention sought by journalists. The National Investigation Agency sought an in-camera trial in the case, which would bar the media from reporting the trial.

Purohit had sought time and said that he would need to collect some articles to show how a fair trial had been denied. The court took note of the fact that in his application he had said that there was no urgency to decide on the matter as the same had been adjourned by the High Court.

While refusing to grant further time, special court judge, V S Padalkar said, "after considering the said submission, it finds to me that that by hook or crook accused no. 9 (Purohit) wants to prolong the matter despite the Honorable HC directing to conduct the said matter day-to-day and there is no stay to the recording of evidence."