YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maldives President Solih profoundly thanks India for all help during last 2 years

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 16: Maldives President Solih specially thanked India for their help during the last 2 years.

    I also wish to thank, on behalf of all Maldivians, our friendly bilateral partners who assisted our COVID-19 response efforts. I take this opportunity to highlight India, Japan, USA, UAE, China, Bangladesh, WHO and some of the UN agencies for their support, President Solih said.

    Maldives President Solih profoundly thanks India for all help during last 2 years

    In the last two years, India has generously aided us on many occasions. India donated the most number of vaccines. India purchased financial bonds worth USD 250 million to help recover our economy. We received a lot of equipment from India essential to provide health services. At the same time, a travel corridor was enacted between our countries to ensure continued tourist arrivals, he further added.

    India also eased up access for Maldivians needing urgent health care, allowing them to travel to the country. This privilege was not afforded to any other country besides the Maldives.

    More MALDIVES News  

    Read more about:

    maldives Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X