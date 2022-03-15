Maldives President Solih profoundly thanks India for all help during last 2 years

Where did the 'out of control' Chinese rocket debris land after re-entering Earth?

New Delhi, Mar 16: Maldives President Solih specially thanked India for their help during the last 2 years.

I also wish to thank, on behalf of all Maldivians, our friendly bilateral partners who assisted our COVID-19 response efforts. I take this opportunity to highlight India, Japan, USA, UAE, China, Bangladesh, WHO and some of the UN agencies for their support, President Solih said.

In the last two years, India has generously aided us on many occasions. India donated the most number of vaccines. India purchased financial bonds worth USD 250 million to help recover our economy. We received a lot of equipment from India essential to provide health services. At the same time, a travel corridor was enacted between our countries to ensure continued tourist arrivals, he further added.

India also eased up access for Maldivians needing urgent health care, allowing them to travel to the country. This privilege was not afforded to any other country besides the Maldives.

