First-ever Maldives-India cargo ferry service will promote bilateral ties: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 27: As the Maldives-India cargo ferry service made its maiden voyage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it will promote bilateral trade and boost the economies of both countries.

Modi was responding to a tweet by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday.

Solih said, "Our thanks to PM @narendramodi and Govt of India as the Maldives-India Cargo Ferry Service goes on its maiden voyage today between Kulhudhuffushi, Malé and South India. The ferry would further strengthen Maldives, India friendship and bring greater prosperity to our communities."

In his response, Modi tweeted, "It is indeed a happy day, President @ibusolih! Our dream of a direct ferry service between India and Maldives is now a reality. I have no doubt that it will promote bilateral trade and boost our economies. The Maldives-India friendship will continue to strengthen."

The Indian government on September 21 said it has launched a direct cargo ferry service to Maldives to strengthen bilateral relations.

"During its maiden voyage, a vessel with a capacity of 200 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) and 3,000 MT (metric tonne) of break bulk cargo will sail from Tuticorin to Kochi today, from where it will proceed to Kulhudhuffushi port in North Maldives and then to Male port," the Ministry of Shipping had said in a statement on September 21.

It was scheduled to reach Kulhudhuffushi on September 26 and Male on September 29.