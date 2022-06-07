Malaysia latest to summon Indian envoy over comments against Prophet

Former Malaysia PM found guilty of corruption in 1MDB financial scandal

New Delhi, Jun 07: Nupur Sharma, now-suspended BJP spokesperson's statement on Prohet Mohammed had garnered international resentment, as authorities in West Asian countries have summoned the envoy from India to lodge complaint. The latest to join the wagon is Malaysia.

The foreign ministry in a statement said it has summoned India's high commissioner to Malaysia this afternoon to convey the country's total repudiation over the statements.

"Malaysia unreservedly condemns the derogatory remarks by the Indian politicians against Prohet Mohammed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Malaysia has summoned India's high commissioner of India to Malaysia and convayed our total repudiation over the indent," said the press statement.

"Malaysia welcomed the decision by the ruling party to suspend the party's officials due to their provocative remarks that has generated rage among Muslim Ummah," the statement read.

It added that Malaysia also called upon India to work together in ending the Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability.

Ealier, at least 15 countries, including Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Malaysia. the UAE, Jordan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Maldives, Libya, Turkiye and Indonesia have lodged official protests against India over the controversial remarks.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Sharma and the party's Delhi unit media head Jindal for allegedly making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 19:52 [IST]