Malayalam actor Sathar passes away at 67

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17: Malayalam actor Sathar passed away at Aluva, Kochi hospital on Tuesday morning. He was 67. The veteran actor was undergoing treatment for liver-related illness at Palliative Care hospital. The cause of the actor's death is not known yet.

The funeral of the actor will be held on Tuesday at 4 pm at Padinjare Juma Masjid in Kodungallur.

Born on 25 May 1952, Sathar made his debut in 1976 with Anavaranam, as a hero, directed by Vincent Master. Even though he started as a leading man, later he became a successful villain as well as character actor.

He has also done important roles in the early 80's Tamil films Mayil and Soundaryame Varuga Varuga. He acted in almost 300 movies including Tamil and Telugu.

He has been in the industry for more than 45 years and made a comeback after a brief hiatus with 22 Female Kottayam.

Last seen on-screen in the film titled Parayan Baaki Vechathu in the year 2014.

Sathar is survived by his son Krish J Sathar and ex-wife actress Jayabharathi with whom he got separated years back.