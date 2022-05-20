YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Malayalam Actor-Producer Vijay Babu's passport seized over sexual assault case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, May 20: The passport of Malayalam movie producer and actor Vijay Babu, who allegedly fled the country after being booked in a rape case, has been impounded, police said here on Friday.

    Malayalam Actor-Producer Vijay Babus passport seized over sexual assault case

    A red-corner notice would be issued against him if he fails to appear before the investigating team before May 24, Kochi city Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told reporters here.

    "There is an indication that he has moved to another country from Dubai. We are trying to confirm it. Information on his movement will be provided to the destination-country through the Indian embassy," he said.

    The Commissioner said a notice was served on Babu asking him to appear for interrogation, but he failed to give a satisfactory reply, which was why his passport was impounded by the Regional Passport Officer.

    The police intensified the investigation and the anticipatory bail plea of Babu is pending in the High Court.

    Babu has been charged also for disclosing the survivor's identity, which is an offence, in a live session in the social media.

    In his anticipatory bail plea, Babu said the allegations against him were an attempt to blackmail him and that he was the real victim.

    The producer is also the founder of the production company Friday Film House, and the woman, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu, lodged the police complaint on April 22. She gave details through the social media after the physical assault and sexual exploitation she allegedly suffered from him for the past one-and-a-half months.

    Comments

    More PASSPORT News  

    Read more about:

    passport

    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 16:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X