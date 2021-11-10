We can all live in peace: Pak Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala on Kashmir

Malala Yousafzai's wedding: Who is her husband Asser Malik?

Birmingham, Nov 10: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai tied the knot to Asser Malik in a small nikkah ceremony at Birmingham home on Tuesday. While Malala came to light through her works on promoting education for girls, not much has been known about Asser Malik.

So, who is Asser Malik?

Going by the Linkedin profile, he has been associated with the sports industry for years now. He is skilled in sports management who had earlier brought the world's largest amateur cricket league (LMS) in Pakistan. His company designed player development program for Multan Sultans.

He is currently serving as General Manager High Performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board, as per his profile.

As per the reports, Asser did his Management Sciences degree at Lahore University from 2008 to 2012. He also had served as the president of Dramaline, known for theatre productions.

However, it is unclear since when Malala and Asser have been in a relationship but going by a picture on their Instagram, they have known each other at least since 2019.

He had posted a photo on his Insta account where he is cheering for Pakistan at the Edgbaston Stadium. Asser tagged her in the group selfie.

Malala announced the news of their marriage on Twitter. She wrote, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

In the photos shared on Twitter, Malala is seen wearing a tea pink outfit paired with simple jewellery. Her husband Asser sported a simple suit and matched his tie to her outfit

Malala's father Ziauddin Yousafzai also shared his happiness over her marriage. "It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Alhamdulillah," he wrote on twitter.

Malala Yousafzai is the world's youngest Nobel Prize winner and second Pakistani to be honoured with the award. Survivor of the Pakistani-Taliban assassination attempt at the age of 15, she is an advocate of girls' education. Her advocacy has grown into an international movement.