Make-up artist’s optical illusion face art goes viral

Many pictures with optical illusions get shared on social media. One such quirky and artistic designs created by the all-popular beauty tolls has gone viral.

In the optical illusion make-up video, the woman is seen opening her eyes to apply lipstick on the lips painted on her eyelids! She faunts before the camera with a smile.

The post tweeted by former NBA player Rex Chapman, has gone viral with over 4 lakh views so far and social media users are absolutely in awe after watching it.

"Felt dizzy while painting her face in this manner because it took eight hours to complete this," said Mimi Choi while posting it on her Instagram.

"This is make-up. Trust your instinct. You're not crazy. I slept 3 times with my bald cap and illusion on because I got really dizzy and nauseous from painting the side of my head lol. This took around 8 hours to create. I wanted to recreate my old multiple-feature illusions from 2015-2016 to see how much I've evolved," Mimi Choi said in the caption of her post.

Story first published: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 21:09 [IST]