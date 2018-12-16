Make country better place for women: Mamata urges people on Nirbhaya anniversary

Kolkata, Dec 16: On the sixth anniversary of the Nirbhaya gang rape case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged people to make the country a better place for women. Banerjee took to Twitter to ask people to stop violence against women.

"Today is the sixth anniversary of the horrific Delhi Nirbhaya case. The incident shook the country. As a society, we must make this country a better place for women. Say no to violence against women," she tweeted.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang raped on December 16, 2012 in a moving bus in Delhi and thrown out of the vehicle along with her male friend. She later died in a hospital in Singapore. The incident had triggered outrage and protests across the country. She subsequently came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', the fearless.

All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. While one of the accused hanged himself in prison, another accused, a juvenile then, was given the maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility. The other four were found guilty of rape and murder and later sentenced to death. The incident of gang rape was widely condemned.

