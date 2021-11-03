YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    Surat, Nov 03: In yet another viral video, a youth seen hurling a burning firecracker near petrol pump in what appears like an attempt to set it on fire. The incident happened at petrol pump in Piplod area in the Surat city.

    Major tragedy averted as viral video shows two men throwing firecrackers at petrol station in Surat

    The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera, where two men came on a scooter to fill petrol. The one who rode the scooter into the petrol pump (yellow jacket) shifted to the pillion seat after filling petrol aMan arnd flung a lit firecracker at the petrol pump before fleeing.

    A major tragedy was averted by the staff's presence of mind who immediately pushed the cracker away from the pipe. Had the cracker burst near a pipe, it could have resulted in a huge accident.

    Meanwhile, a complaint was filed by the manager of the petrol pump, Motilal Chaudhary, against the youth at the Umra police station. A case has been filed under sections 285, 286, 336 and 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for endangering the lives of people.

    Reportedly, the miscreants whose vehicle number had been captured in the CCTV camera have been arrested. One accused, Mohammad Irfan Qureshi has been arrested.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 15:56 [IST]
