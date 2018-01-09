Major black money racket unearthed, pvt airline crew member apprehended

A crew member of a private airlines was apprehended after Rs 3.2 crore in dollars was found on him. The Delhi based crew member was found with US dollars 480,200 on him.

The raid was conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence after it was found that the crew member was carrying the money on a Delhi-Hong Kong flight.

It was found based on initial assessment that the lady was part of a plan to bring back gold to the country in exchange for black money. The mastermind of the operation was found to be a travel company owner. He would collect money from businessmen in Delhi and handed it over the crew member. She would in turn hand over the money to a person in Hong-Kong.

They would then bring back gold illegally into the country and then convert the black money into white, the probe has also found. The DRI is currently on the hunt for 10 more persons and other crew members.

It was found during her questioning that she would get one per cent of the total money smuggled. The money would be wrapped in foil paper so that it could not be easily detected.

The spokesperson of Jet Airways in a statement wrote, "During an inspection by the DRI team on January 8, 2018, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the airline. The employee has been taken into custody. Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action."

OneIndia News