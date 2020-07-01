  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Major arms racket busted in Gujarat, weapons worth Rs 1.5 crore seized

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, July 01: The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad had arrested 14 people and seized 51 weapons worth Rs 1.5 crore.

    On June 19, the ATS had arrested Mushtaq Baloch and Wahid Pathan and seized 54 foreign made weapons from them. This led to the discovery of an illegal guns racket.

    Major arms racket busted in Gujarat, weapons worth Rs 1.5 crore seized
    Representational Image

    The accused said that they procured the guns from one Tarun Gupta. Further investigations led to the arrest of 14 more persons, the ATS also said. The accused persons had acquired 14 imported guns and sold an automatic pistol to Gupta, The accused persons are from Rajula in Surendranagar, Abdasa in Kutch Bhuj, Halvad in Morbi, Rapar, Bhachau and Ahmedabad, the agency said in a note.

    During the raids, Mukesh Bhukiya, owner of Jay Ambe Gun House in Mandal was also held. He is a part of Gupta's network, the ATS further said.

    More ANTI TERRORISM SQUAD News

    Read more about:

    anti terrorism squad gujarat

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 8:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue