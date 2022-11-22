YouTube
    Majid Freeman, Dilly Hussain, Abu Siddiqui speak of Islamic conversion amidst FIFA World Cup

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 22: Since the FIFA World Cup began in Qatar many, including the very influential have taken to Twitter to claim that many have converted to Islam.

    Image Screen grab from twitter videos(@Realoilsheikh/@Majstar7)
    Image Screen grab from twitter videos(@Realoilsheikh/@Majstar7)

    One Majid Freeman took to Twitter and said, ' Allahu Akbar! We've heard from local daees in Qatar that 500+ people have embraced Islam recently. Thousands of fans from around the world are there. May they get an opportunity to see the beauty of Islam, and may Allah guide them,' he wrote on Twitter.

    While such claims have been made there are no reports in the media about people converting to Islam. The Guardian which had taken Majid's views during the Leister violence too has not reported anything on this.

    2016 video of Zakir Naik converting people to Islam goes viral amidst FIFA World Cup2016 video of Zakir Naik converting people to Islam goes viral amidst FIFA World Cup

    However Majid is not the only one making such claims. One Twitter user Abu Siddiqi claimed that 558 people have converted to Islam so far on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup. "With the way things are going, and with the grand entrance of Shaykh Dr Zakir Naik and his team into Qatar, thousands of Europeans will see the light and accept Islam," he wrote on Twitter.

    A similar claim was made by Dilly Hussain whose Twitter account was withheld by Indian authorities for spreading fake news. He wrote, 'at least least 558 people have accepted Islam in one week in Qatar. Alhamdulillah." Ironically, 5Pillars UK whose deputy editor Hussain is has not carried any such report.

    Majid Freeman, Dilly Hussain, Abu Siddiqui speak of Islamic conversion amidst FIFA World Cup

    These claims come in the wake of Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik, a wanted criminal in India reaching Qatar to preach Islam. A video from 2016 had gone viral where he is seen converting people to Islam in Qatar. Though the video was old speculations are galore that his preaching on the sidelines of the World Cup may be directed at the Islamic conversion of football fans.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 18:12 [IST]
