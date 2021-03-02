Main darne wali nahin hoon: Kangana Ranaut on another FIR

Mumbai, Mar 02: In a recent development, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the proceedings initiated against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her tweet calling farmers "terrorists".

On September 21, Kangana had tweeted, "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers' bills and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists."

On September 28, advocate L Ramesh Naik filed the complaint against the actor in the Tumkur court after police refused to entertain his complaint.

A Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Court at Karnataka's Bengaluru on October 9 directed police to file an FIR against Kangana for her tweet. However, Kangana later moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

On October 13, 2020, the Tumkuru district police filed a case against Kangana for her tweet against farmers.

On Tuesday, taking to Twitter, Kangana said, "Another day another FIR, yesterday Javed chacha with help of Maharashtra government got a warrant issued for me and now another FIR for supporting farmer's bill, meanwhile those who spread lies about this Bill and Farmer's genocide also caused riots, face no consequences. Thanks."

In another tweet, she said, "No matter how much you torture me, demolish my house or send me to jail, or malign me by spreading lies. I am not afraid....I was born as a rebel and will remain one."

On Monday, a Mumbai court issued a bailable warrant against Kangana after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint registered against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court had on February 1 issued summons to Kangana, asking her to appear before it on March 1.

However, when Ranaut did not appear on Monday, Magistrate RR Khan issued a bailable warrant against the actor.