    'Mai Liquor Deta Hu': Funny memes trend as people queue up to buy alcohol

    New Delhi, May 04: As the government allowed liquor sale across all the country, people were seen lined up in long queues outside the shops on Monday morning to get their stock of booze refilled, flouting of social distancing norms.

    As per the government order, only standalone shops will be allowed to sell liquor; malls or liquor shops in shopping complexes will remain closed.

    Representational Image

    The shops will be opened in green and orange zones but not in the containment areas which have been tagged as red zones.

    While in most of the states, liquor shops will be opened from 7 am to 8 pm, in the National Capital, shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm.

    In Delhi several liquor shops were shut down after police had to lathi-charge as people flouted social distancing norms.

    Meanwhile, the twitterati had a gala time with flooding memes on the internet today.

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 19:56 [IST]
