Maharashtra’s Housing Minister tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: Mumbai on Thursday saw more than 522 new cases of coronavirus.

The total number of cases in Mumbai stood at 4.025 which is 65 per cent of Maharashtra's total cases.

Among those who tested positive was Maharashtra's Housing Minister, Jitendra Awhad. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday night, 10 days after he had put himself under home quarantine after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

An Indian Express report while quoting sources said that the NCP leader was moved to a private hospital after developing fever. His condition is said to be stable.

After Mumbai, it is Pune that remains the worst hit by the pandemic.. Pune witnessed five deaths, while one death each was reported from Nandurbar, Navi Mumbai and Dhule.