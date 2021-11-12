Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling: List of documents to be uploaded on new site

Maharashtra woman held captive for 16 months, raped and forced to bear child by couple

India

oi-Prakash KL

Ujjain, Nov 12: A Maharashtra woman was allegedly held captive, raped and forced to bear a child by a couple in Madhya Pradesh. The cops have arrested the couple and a few others in connection with the case.

The 21-year-old woman from Maharashtra was held captive for 16 months, raped and forced to bear a child, Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyendra Shukla said on Friday. Rajpal Singh (38), a former deputy sarpanch of Kath Baroda village, and his wife Chandrakanta (26) were arrested on Thursday based on the complaint filed by the victim.

The issue came to light after the victim, who was dumped by the accused after delivering the baby, spoke about the ordeal on Thursday after regaining consciousness. The victim from Nagpur alleged that she was purchased by the couple, 16 months ago.

She was held captive in cahoots and she gave birth to the baby on 25 October following which she was dumped on November 6 at the bus stand.

Apart from the couple, the police have also registered a case against Singh's relative Virendra, Krishna Pal and one Arjun, who acted as a tout, under sections 370 (human trafficking) 376 (rape), 376 A (persistent vegetative state to victim), 377 (unnatural sex), 365 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, Shukla said.

The couple had lost their two children.

Meanwhile, the cops are sending a team to Nagpur to investigate the exact amount for which Rajpal purchased the victim, the official said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the other four accused. PTI

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 16:36 [IST]