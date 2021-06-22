YouTube
    Maharashtra: Water level in Kurze dam reach full capacity, flood alert issued to two talukas in Palghar

    By
    |

    Palghar, Jun 22: The Palghar district administration on Tuesday directed officials to alert residents of villages located near the Kurze dam as its water level has been rising fast due to heavy rains here in Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra: Water level in Kurze dam reach full capacity, flood alert issued to two talukas in Palghar

    The district disaster management cell CEO Dr Kiran Mahajan, in an official communication to tehsildars (revenue officers) of Dahanu and Talasari, said water was getting filled up fast in the dam located at Dapchari due to heavy downpour in the area.

    Currently, the dam is filled up to 65.63 metres and once the water level reaches 67 metres, its three gates will be opened which could lead to heavy flooding in the surrounding areas, the official said.

    Hence, Mahajan asked tehsildars of the two talukas to alert residents of villages located in the vicinity.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 17:34 [IST]
    X