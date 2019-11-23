Maharashtra Updates: Ajit Pawar eyes deputy CM’s post in Uddhav sarkar

  • search
    Mumbai, Nov 29: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday will take charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in Mantralaya at 1 PM.

    CM Uddhav Thackeray begins his first cabinet meeting
    CM Uddhav Thackeray begins his first cabinet meeting

    After becoming CM Uddhav hold his first cabinet meeting at Sahyadri Guest House. His cabinet approved Rs 20 crores for for conservation of Maratha king Shivaji's erstwhile capital, Fort Raigad and decided to provide compensations to the states's affected farmers. Later, Uddhav addresed the press after becoming the Maharashtra CM.

    12:52 PM, 29 Nov
    Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena: Floor test might take place tomorrow. We're ready. Earlier we had 162 MLAs, now we're 170; number will go up. But there is no doubt that this govt has the majority, the 3 parties will perform well for these 5 yrs and be back for the next 10.
    10:15 AM, 29 Nov
    Security arrangement being done at Maharashtra Secretariat. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take charge of his office today.
    11:37 PM, 28 Nov
    NCP leader Jayant Patil, Maharashtra ministernow, after first cabinet meeting said, "Within the govt there will be a coordination committee of 6 ministers including the CM. There will be an external committee which will guide the govt so as to achieve its goals."
    11:01 PM, 28 Nov
    Uddhav Thackeray at the first press meet after taking oath as Maharashtra CM said, "I have asked officials to provide me with complete information on state and centre schemes for farmers, in the next two days. Once I get all details, I will take a decision accordingly."
    10:46 PM, 28 Nov
    "I want to assure the people of the state that we will give a good government. I want to help the farmers in a manner which will make them happy,CM Uddhav Thackeray after his first cabinet meeting.
    10:43 PM, 28 Nov
    Rs 20 crore sanctioned by Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet for conservation of Maratha king Shivaji's erstwhile capital, Fort Raigad.
    10:27 PM, 28 Nov
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Wwhile addressing his first press conference as said that his will be a government for the common people.
    9:43 PM, 28 Nov
    CM Uddhav Thackeray reached Sahyadri Guest House before commencement of state government's first cabinet meeting.
    8:29 PM, 28 Nov
    New Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi and their son Aaditya Thackeray offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple after his oath taking ceremony.
    7:28 PM, 28 Nov
    PM Narendra Modi wished Uaddhav Thackeray on Twitter after his oath taking ceremony, he tweeted, "Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra."
    7:26 PM, 28 Nov
    Shiv Sena workers in Jammu & Kashmir celebrated after Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
    7:19 PM, 28 Nov
    The oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress ministers concluded. Uddhav will hold his first cabinet meeting at 8pm today after becoming CM.
    7:17 PM, 28 Nov
    Mumbai witnessing a gala time of three parties Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, the swearing-in ceremony today with Uddhav taking oath as the CM.
    7:07 PM, 28 Nov
    Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut take oath as Ministers of Maharashtra.
    7:06 PM, 28 Nov
    Maharashtra Assembly Speaker is likely to be sworn in on November 30.
    7:04 PM, 28 Nov
    Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai take oath as ministers of Maharashtra.
    7:01 PM, 28 Nov
    NCP leader Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal takes oath as minister
    7:00 PM, 28 Nov
    NCP leader Jayant Rajaram Patil takes oath as minister.
    6:41 PM, 28 Nov
    Top NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel arrived at the oath-taking ceremony of CM designate Uddhav Thackeray and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders.
    6:36 PM, 28 Nov
    MNS Chief Raj Thackeray arrives at the oath taking ceremony of cousin, CM designate Uddhav Thackeray and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders.
    6:27 PM, 28 Nov
    Former Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan Singh writes letter to Uddhav Thackeray, "I am very happy to know that you are taking oath as the 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is a historic event and I commend you on your visionary leadership."
    6:12 PM, 28 Nov
    Supreme Court to tomorrow hear the petition filed by Pramod Pandit Joshi, the spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, seeking a direction that the SC should pass an order against the post-poll alliance in Maharashtra and it be declared as unconstitutional and null and void.
    5:10 PM, 28 Nov
    The first meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet will be held later in the evening today.
    4:18 PM, 28 Nov
    Common Minimum Program of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' assures immediate assistance and loan waiver for farmers. Crop Insurance Scheme to be revised to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops.
    3:37 PM, 28 Nov
    Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut will take oath as Ministers today, reports ANI quoting sources.
    2:57 PM, 28 Nov
    According to reports, Uddhav Thackeray has resigned as the editor-in-chief of Saamana. Sanjay Raut is the executive editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece.
    2:56 PM, 28 Nov
    Six ministers, two each from all three parties, will be sworn in today along with Uddhav Thackeray.
    2:50 PM, 28 Nov
    Amid speculations, Ajit Pawar has said he will not be taking oath today.
    2:01 PM, 28 Nov
    Jayant Patil too has confirmed that he will be taking oath in the evening along side Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray. However, portfolios yet to be decided.
    1:37 PM, 28 Nov
    Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena: We have invited all big leaders from the centre and state including the Prime Minister. Aaditya Thackeray himself went to invite Congress Pres Sonia Gandhi. We have also invited former Maharashtra CM and Raj Thackeray. Everyone should witness the historic day.
