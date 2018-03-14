Maharashtra: Two killed after fire breaks out in Pune's Shivajinagar
Two people were killed in a fire which broke out in Pune's Shivajinagar on Tuesday late night. The incident happened at around about 3 am.
However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, the fire has been doused now and cooling process is underway.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 7:57 [IST]
