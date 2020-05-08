Maharashtra train accident: MP CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid for deceased migrant workers' kin

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, May 08: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday condoled the death of 14 migrant workers who were in a train accident in Maharashtra and announced Rs 5 lakh each as a financial assistance to their families.

The migrant workers, who were from Madhya Pradesh, were mowed down by a goods train near Karmad station in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra in the early hours of Friday while they were allegedly sleeping on rail tracks.

"I have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and demanded a probe into the accident besides aid to their families," CM Chouhan said and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased migrant workers.

"I am also in touch with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to get updates about the treatment and other arrangement being made for them," he said.

It is reportedly said that the migrant workers were walking along the rail tracks to reach Bhusawal from Jalna, 40km from Karmad, on way to their villages in Madhya Pradesh. The workers allegedly had slept off on the tracks due to exhaustion.