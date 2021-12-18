What Omicron surge in UK could mean for India?

Omicron detected in 29-year-old US returnee, had taken three doses of Pfizer vaccine, says BMC

Maharashtra tops in Omicron cases: Here is how the rest of the states are doing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 18: The spread of the new variant of COVID-19 known as Omicron has created panic across the globe. India's tally of the Omicron variant has crossed the 100 mark and on Friday alone 26 such cases were reported in the country.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, India reported 12 new cases of Omicron while on Thursday 14 cases were reported.

The Health Ministry in a Friday briefing cautioned against unnecessary travel amid the spread of the heavily mutated variant. Here is a look at the state-wise Omicron cases in India.

Maharashtra: With 40 Omicron cases, the state has reported the highest tally so far. 8 of the cases were reported on Friday.

Delhi: The national capital with 22 cases is second in the list. On Friday Delhi reported 12 cases.

Rajasthan: The state has so far reported 17 cases making it the third on the list.

Telangana: The state has reported 8 Omicron cases. All 8 cases of Omicron were found to be in foreigners.

Karnataka: The state which reported the first case of Omicron has 8 cases so far. The state has increased monitoring along the borders of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala to contain the spread.

Kerala: On Friday the tally in the state where Omicron cases are concerned went up to 7. The new variant of the virus was defenced in an elderly couple who arrived in the state from UAE.

Other states: Gujarat has reported 7 cases, while Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Chandigarh have reported one case each.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 9:06 [IST]