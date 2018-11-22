  • search

Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers march towards Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demand land reforms

By
    Mumbai, Nov 22: Lok Sangharsh Morcha that comprises of tribals and farmers which began their two-day march across the state has reached Dadar on Wednesday.

    The Morcha that has begun from Kalyan on Tuesday is marching towards Azad Maidan in Mumbai where they will try to hold a demonstration near Vidhan Bhawan, where the state legislature session is underway, a leader of the march said.

    The farmers are demanding loan waiver and drought compensation among others.

    They are also demanding an increase in the Minimum Support Price and a judicial system to ensure its implementation. Notably, a similar protest was witnessed eight months ago in Nashik.

    In March, thousands of farmers, led by the Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha, took out a 180 km long march from Nashik to Mumbai in March to press for their demands. That protest saw a sea of red, formed by farmers in red caps, converge in Mumbai from across Maharashtra.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 9:54 [IST]
