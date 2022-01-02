YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jan 02: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 11,877 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,707 more than the day before, and 50 Omicron infections, the state health department said in a bulletin.

    The state also reported nine deaths. Of the 11,877 cases, 7,792 are from Mumbai, the bulletin said.

    However, as per the Mumbai civic body, the number of new cases is 8,063. On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported 9,170 COVID-19 cases.

    Of the 50 Omicron infections, 36 are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, eight from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, two each from Pune rural and Sangli, and one each from Mumbai and Thane.

    The state has reported 510 such cases so far of which 193 patients recovered.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 22:50 [IST]
    X