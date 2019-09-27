Maharashtra: Seat sharing pact between BJP-Shiv Sena done,announcement by Sunday

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 27: Last minute deliberations are to finalise the seat sharing pact between the BJP and Shiva Sena for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

A final decision would be made only on September 28 after Maharashtra Chief Minister, conveys Amit Shah's decision to the Shiv Sena. Fadnavis along with state party chief, Chandrakant Patil held a series of meetings in Delhi with Amit Shah to finalise on the pact.

The BJP had proposed that it along with the smaller allies would contest on 162 seats. It had been decided that the Shiv Sena would be given 126 seats. The smaller parties on the other hand would be given 8 out of the 162 seats, it was decided.

While this proposal was agreeable to the Shiv Sena, sources say that the BJP is keen on giving its ally only 120 seats to contest on. BJP sources tell OneIndia that in the 288 member house, the BJP wants to be as close as possible to the majority mark on its own.

Further there are certain issues in around 10 seats, which the Sena has sought. It wants some seats n Navi Mumbai, North Maharashtra, Mumbai and Vidharba to contest on.

However the BJP is not keen on giving way for the Sena in these seats.

Sources however add that the two parties will contest the polls together and there is no question of breaking the pact. The source added that the announcement would be made by Sunday and the seat sharing formula would be decided by Saturday.

As part of the final arrangement, the BJP would contest on 144 seats, the smaller allies on 18 while the Shiv Sena would get 126 as demanded. The BJP is however insisting that the candidates from the smaller parties contest on the Lotus symbol.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena contested independently. It was only after the election resulted in a split verdict that the two parties came together and formed the alliance.