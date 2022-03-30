Maharashtra schools re-opening: These schools need not be open till April 30

Amicus tells SC, physical literacy should be recognised in all edu boards

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, Mar 30: The Maharashtra education department on Tuesday issued a clarification over its recent circular about Classes I to IX of all schools having to function full day till April 30 to tide over time losses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, PTI reported.

It said schools that have completed the syllabus for the year need not remain open till April 30. A top official from the education department also clarified that summer vacations have not been cancelled.

"Schools which are yet to finish the syllabus can operate for the whole day including Sunday. Schools that have completed the syllabus need not function till April end," said Education department commissioner Suraj Mandhare.

(PTI)

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 14:16 [IST]