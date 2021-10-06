Maharashtra's Shirdi Sai Baba temple reopens from today: Check latest Covid-19 guidelines for devotees

Shirdi, Oct 5: At least 15,000 devotees who possess online passes will be allowed to entry on a daily basis at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, a senior district official said on Tuesday.

As places of worship in the state are slated to reopen from October 7, a meeting of the district administration and the management of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust was organised to chalk out measures, the official said. On the other hand, only 90 devotees will be given entry for every aarti in the temples.

At least 15,000 devotees who possess online passes will be allowed to take darshan at the temple on a daily basis, he said, adding that devotees will have to apply for online passes.

The prasad counter at the temple will remain closed, he said.

According to the district administration, children below 10 years, pregnant women, sick people, senior citizens above the age of 65, and people without masks will not be permitted to enter the temple premises.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 11:55 [IST]