Maharashtra's coronavirus case count crosses 10 lakh-mark

India

Mumbai, Sep 11: Maharashtra's count of COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh today with a record rise of 24,886 new cases, a health official said.

While the total cases stood at 10,15,681, the death count due to the pandemic rose to 28,724 with 393 new deaths reported across the state.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 7,15,023 with 14,308 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 70.4 per cent and fatality rate is 2.83 per cent.

So far 50.72 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is 20 per cent in the state while 16,47,742 people are in home quarantine and 38,487 in institutional quarantine.