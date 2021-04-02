Maharashtra reports highest-ever daily spike of 47,827 new Covid cases; Mumbai sees 8,648 new infections

Mumbai fire: Death toll rises to nine in blaze at Covid hospital in Bhandup, 76 patients rescued

Mumbai, Apr 02: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The new figure took the state tally of positive cases to 29,04,076, a Health Department statement said.

As many as 202 coronavirus patients died in the state on Friday, taking the death toll to 55,379, it said.

The financial capital Mumbai recorded the highest spike in its daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally since the beginning of the pandemic with 8,832 cases and 19 more deaths.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state may face a shortage of healthcare infrastructure soon if the present "alarming situation" on coronavirus cases continued.

This is also the second consecutive day that cases breached the 8,000-mark in the city.

Addressing people of the state on social media, Thackeray also said stricter curbs will be imposed in one or two days to check the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Till now, we have administered 65 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, including three lakh vaccine doses yesterday," he said.

Some people are getting infected even after vaccination because they stop wearing masks," Thackeray said.

"I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current situation prevails," he said. People have become complacent, he added.