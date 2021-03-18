Maharashtra records 25,833 new cases in one-day, highest single-day spike since COVID-19 outbreak

Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against COVID-19, doctors say

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Mar 18: In a recent development, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have been spiking at an alarming rate over the past one week, and the infection count has risen so rapidly that the state on Thursday reported 25,833 new coronavirus cases. It can be seen that this is the highest single-day spike since the first infection was detected last March.

The spike in the past 24 hours took the overall caseload of the state to 23,96,340, according to the state health department. With 58 more fatalities, the death toll has also jumped to 53,138.

The previous single-day highest toll for Maharashtra was 24,886 cases, on September 11 last year. At present, there are 1,66,353 active cases in the state. The state is now in the beginning of the second Covid-19 wave, a central government team report stated earlier this week.

As many as 12,764 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra on Thursday, that too the highest in a single day this year. The overall recoveries now stand at 21,75,565. Nagpur has, for the second consecutive day, recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the state at 2,926, followed by Mumbai at 2,877 and Pune (2,791).

In the wake of the rising cases, the movement of inter-state buses between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will also be temporarily suspended from March 20 till the end of this month, the Madhya Pradesh State Transport Authority said in a statement.