YouTube
  • search
Trending Udaipur Murder Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Thane Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra rains: Heavy rains in Thane, water-logging near CM Shinde's house

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Jul 7: Heavy overnight rains caused flooding at various places in Maharashtra's Thane district and also led to water-logging around Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence in the city on Thursday morning, officials said.

    Local firemen got a call around 6.15 am on Thursday about inundation near the CM's residence in Louiswadi area of the city following heavy showers throughout the night, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

    A school girl with her guardian wades through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai
    A school girl with her guardian wades through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai. PTI Photo

    Civic personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the locality of the flood waters, he said. There were also reports of tree falls at some places in the district, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the wall of a Zilla Parishad school collapsed in Dahanu taluka on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday after heavy downpour, an official from the district disaster management cell said.

    Heavy rains in Mumbai cause waterlogging, traffic snarlsHeavy rains in Mumbai cause waterlogging, traffic snarls

    No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding that students of the school have been accommodated in some nearby schools. Local helped in the removal of debris from the area. Villagers have decided to send a proposal to the district administration for the construction of a new school building, the official said.

    PTI

    Comments

    More thane News  

    Read more about:

    heavy rain thane maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X