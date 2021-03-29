Everything need not be made public: Amit Shah on meeting Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra: Raid on resort, 47 detained for COVID-19 norms violation in Palghar

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Mar 29: In a recent development, police have raided a resort in Maharashtra's Palghar district and detained as many as 47 people for allegedly flouting COVID-19 prevention norms, an official said on Monday.

According to an official from Boisar police station, the official said that the raid conducted on Sunday night on the resort, located in Alewadi area, the police and district administration teams found violation of the night curbs and other guidelines.

The police detained 47 people, including the resort's staff members and customers, under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

Covid-19: List of states that have made negative RT-PCR test mandatory

In view of the rising graph of coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed officials to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, under which gathering of five or more persons has been banned in night in the state from March 28.

The CM had also warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe Covid-19 safety protocols.