President's rule imposed in Maharashtra after parties fail to stake claim

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 12: Maharashtra was placed under President's Rule on Tuesday after none of the three parties BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) failed to produce enough numbers to stake claim to form the government even after almost three weeks since the election results came out.

President Ramnath Kovind has decided to impose President's rule in Maharashtra based on the recommendation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.