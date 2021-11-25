Maharashtra primary school reopening: Govt gives nod to commence classes for 1-4 in rural areas

1 in 3 kids in classes 1, 2 never attended school in person due to Covid: Survey

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Nov 25: The Maharashtra government has given its nod for the reopening of the schools for the classes 1-4 in rural areas and for classes 1-7 in urban areas, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Thursday.

"After discussing with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, cabinet and paediatric task force, the state cabinet has decided to re-open schools for standard 1-4 in rural areas and standard 1-7 in urban areas from Dec 1. We're committed to the safe resumption of schools," news agency ANI quoted Varsha Gaikwad as saying.

Schools across Maharashtra resumed physical sessions for classes 5 to 12 from October 4 after being shut for over 18 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Maharashtra, physical classes in schools were stopped in March 2020, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government in July this year allowed schools to restart physical classes in the rural areas where COVID-19 prevalence was negligible. The decision mainly benefited the state's Vidarbha region, but schools in major cities like Mumbai and Pune remained closed.