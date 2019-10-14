  • search
    Maharashtra polls: NCP candidates, independents spent highest

    New Delhi, Oct 14: In Maharashtra candidates of the NCP and independents have spent the highest for the elections.

    Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch (MEW) have analysed election expenditure statements of 285 out of 288 sitting MLAs. One seat in Katol constituency is vacant. This analysis is based on the election expenditure statement submitted by the MLAs after the 2014 Assembly elections and bye-elections conducted thereafter.

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar waves at his supporters
    Out of 285 MLAs analysed, 119 (42 per cent) MLAs had declared election expenses of less than 50 per cent of the expense limit in their constituency.

    Based on the election expense declarations of 285 MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly 2014, the average amount of money spent by them in the elections is Rs 15.16 lakhs, which is 54 per cent of the expense limit.

    The party-wise average election expenses show that the average spending for 121 MLAs from BJP is Rs. 15.32 lakhs (54.7 per cent of the expense limit).

    For 63 MLAs from SHS, the average election expenditure is Rs13.57 lakhs (48.5 per cent of the expense limit), , the average election expenditure for 41 MLAs from INC is Rs.15.13 lakhs (54.1 per cent of the expense limit), for 40 MLAs from NCP, the average election expenditure is Rs.17.61 lakhs (62.9 per cent of the expense limit) and 7 Independent MLAs have spent Rs17.35 lakhs (62 per cent of the expense limit).

