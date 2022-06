Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav loses key votes as 2 more NCP MLAs to skip floor test

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 29: The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena has lost four key votes ahead of the floor test slated for tomorrow. In another blow for MVA, two more NCP MLAs- Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal are likely to not vote in the floor test on June 30 as they have tested COVID-19 positive.

Earlier, High Court has restricted Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh from voting, which had reduced NCP's strength to 40.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government at 11 am on Thursday.

In his letter sent to Maharashtra Legislature's Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari, said, "A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm."

"The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made," the letter said.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Tuesday night met the governor and requested him to ask the Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly, claiming that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition dispensation seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 10:19 [IST]