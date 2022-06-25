Beware says Sanjay Raut in veiled attack on rebels

Eknath Shinde claims security of rebel MLAs and their families removed

'Security not removed': Maha Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil responds to allegation by Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena holds key national executive committee meet

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 25: Amid the continuing political crisis in Maharashtra due to revolt in the Shiv Sena MLAs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the party's national executive committee on Saturday at 1 pm.

The meeting will be held in Shiv Sena Bhavan which the Chief Minister will join virtually.

Earlier on Friday, Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs virtually wherein he said that the rebel MLAs who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party".

Maharashtra political crisis: Our own people have backstabbed us today, says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray will join virtually. The executive members included tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, former chief minister Manohar Joshi, industry minister Subhas Desai, former ministers Leeladhar Dhake, Diwakar Raote and Ramdas Kadam, party MPs Sanjay Raut and Gajanan Kirtikar, former MPs Anant Geete, Anand Adbul and Chandrakant Khaire.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrived at Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

The leaders were accompanied by state minister Jayant Patil and NCP leader Praful Patel.

The leaders are expected to discuss ways to prevent the fall of the MVA government, which also includes Congress.

Maharashtra Deputy Speaker likely to send disqualification notices to 16 rebel MLAs

Ajit Pawar said earlier in the day that the NCP stands with the Chief Minister and will try to "keep the government stable".

Know all about Uddhav Thackeray

The crisis continued to plague Shiv Sena with rebel leader Eknath Shinde claiming support of 38 party MLAs.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 13:55 [IST]