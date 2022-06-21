Shiv Sena MLAs gather outside Sena Bhavan in show of strength; BJP on ‘wait and watch’ mode

Maharashtra Political crisis: MVA leaders meet at CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 21: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coordination committee meeting will begin shortly at Varsha bungalow.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP leader Jayant Patil and Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat to attend this meet.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAS, NCP (53), Congress (44), Bahujan Vikas Agahdi (three), Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party two each. MNS, CPI-M, PWP, Swabhimani Paksha, Rashtriya Samaj Party, Jansurajya Shakti Party and Krantikari Shetkari Paksha have one MLA each. There are 13 independent MLAs.

The opposition BJP has 106 MLAs.

Leaders of NCP and Congress, the other constituents of the MVA, however, asserted that there is no threat to the stability of the state government.

As Sena struggled to quell the unrest, party MP Sanjay Raut claimed that contact has been established with Shinde, who he described as a "loyal Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray".

The sudden disappearance of Shinde and some party MLAs prompted Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to call an urgent meeting with party legislators and leaders at 'Varsha', his official residence, in Mumbai.

The exact number of MLAs camping with Shinde is not clear but many legislators of Sena have gone incommunicado.

Senior NCP leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal told PTI that MLAs of his party are intact. Bhujbal and state Congress leader Nana Patole ruled out any threat to the MVA government.

Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat said his party is closely watching the developments in the Shiv Sena and they have spoken to the chief minister. If needed, a meeting of the MVA will be held, he said.Thorat also said that all Congress MLAs have been asked to stay put in Mumbai.

The development comes hours after MVA suffered a setback in the Legislative Council polls, results for which were announced on Monday night.

In the polls, the BJP managed to win all the five seats it had contested though it had votes to win four candidates. The Sena and NCP won two seats each. Congress suffered a jolt as one of its two nominees lost.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 19:06 [IST]