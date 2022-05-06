Maharashtra: Palghar administration issues monsoon advisory to farmers

Palghar, May 6: The local authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have issued an advisory for citizens, especially farmers for the upcoming monsoon season, an official said on Friday.

The farmers and horticulturists in the district have been advised to take necessary measures in light of the forecast for rains from May 19.

Collector Dr Manik Gursal has asked the farmers to store food grains in safe places, he said, adding that officials have been directed to complete ongoing works on time to prevent any eventuality during rains.

As per a preliminary forecast, due to a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, rains are expected on May 19 and 20 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar areas and the conditions are likely to prevail till the end of the month.

India is likely to receive normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season this year, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. Rainfall will be 96 per cent to 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 87 cm of the 1971-2020 period, it noted.

The rainfall will be 99 per cent of the long period average (LPA), the average rainfall recorded during the months from June to September, calculated during the 50-year period. The rains usually lash the southern tip of Kerala around June 1 and retreat by September.

