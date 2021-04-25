Maharashtra offers free vaccine to 18+; State to float global tender to boost inoculation

Mumbai, Apr 25: As Coronavirus infections continue to rise unabated, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik announced that the state will vaccinate all citizens for free. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country by Covid, has been reporting over 60,000 daily coronavirus cases for the last few days.

The Union government on April 19 announced that all adults will be eligible for COVID vaccination from May 1, while private hospitals and states.