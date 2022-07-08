Maharashtra: Newly elected MLCs to be sworn in today

YouTube
    Mumbai, July 08: The ten newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will take oath on Friday, an official said on Thursday.

    The new members of the Upper House were elected from the Legislative Assembly quota for which MLAs constituted the electoral college.

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with MLAs after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai

    The biennial election was held on June 20.

    The new MLCs - Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Prasad Lad, Uma Khapre, Shrikant Bharatiya (all BJP), Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Eknath Khadse (NCP), Sachin Ahir, Amasha Padvi (Shiv Sena) and Bhai Jagtap (Congress) - will take oath at around 12 noon, the official added.

    The BJP won three Rajya Sabha and five legislative council seats.

    The monsoon session of the state legislature is likely to be postponed as July 18 is the presidential election.

    Story first published: Friday, July 8, 2022, 8:37 [IST]
