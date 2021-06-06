YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Newborn detected with COVID-19 dies in Palghar

    By
    |

    Palghar, June 06: A girl detected with coronavirus infection some hours after birth in Palghar district in Maharashtra died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment, health officials said.

    Maharashtra: Newborn detected with COVID-19 dies in Palghar

    The child was born premature and underweight on May 30 in Saphale and was detected with COVID-19 while the mother, from Darsheth village here, had tested negative, they said.

    Coronavirus: COVID-19 negative mother delivers to positive baby in VaranasiCoronavirus: COVID-19 negative mother delivers to positive baby in Varanasi

    "The infant was being treated at Jawhar government hospital and was then shifted to Nashik Civil Hospital where the child died at around 5am.

    She may be the youngest COVID-19 victim hailing from Mumbai Metropolitan Region," an official said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus infant death

    Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 19:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X