Palghar, June 06: A girl detected with coronavirus infection some hours after birth in Palghar district in Maharashtra died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment, health officials said.

The child was born premature and underweight on May 30 in Saphale and was detected with COVID-19 while the mother, from Darsheth village here, had tested negative, they said.

Coronavirus: COVID-19 negative mother delivers to positive baby in Varanasi

"The infant was being treated at Jawhar government hospital and was then shifted to Nashik Civil Hospital where the child died at around 5am.

She may be the youngest COVID-19 victim hailing from Mumbai Metropolitan Region," an official said.

Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 19:02 [IST]