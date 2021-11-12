YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling: List of documents to be uploaded on new site

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 12: A Centralised Counselling Process portal for undergraduate medical admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) has been launched. More details are available on the official website.

    Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling: List of documents to be uploaded on new site

    To find out more about the counselling process, NEET qualified candidates who want to take admissions MBBS and other courses under the 85 per cent state quota can visit the new website.
    The Maharashtra NEET counselling schedule, information bulletin and notification has not yet been released. The authorities have however released a list of documents required for the counselling process. For more details candidates can visit info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG

    Maharashtra NEET Counselling: List of documents required

    NEET 2021 admit card, Copy of online application form filled at mahacet.org
    NEET marks sheet, Nationality certificate, HSC (Class 12) marks sheet, SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof, Aadhar Card, Domicile certificate, Medical fitness certificate.

    NEET 2021 counselling: List of documents
    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    More NEET News  

    Read more about:

    neet maharashtra

    Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X