Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling: List of documents to be uploaded on new site

New Delhi, Nov 12: A Centralised Counselling Process portal for undergraduate medical admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) has been launched. More details are available on the official website.

To find out more about the counselling process, NEET qualified candidates who want to take admissions MBBS and other courses under the 85 per cent state quota can visit the new website.

The Maharashtra NEET counselling schedule, information bulletin and notification has not yet been released. The authorities have however released a list of documents required for the counselling process. For more details candidates can visit info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG

Maharashtra NEET Counselling: List of documents required

NEET 2021 admit card, Copy of online application form filled at mahacet.org

NEET marks sheet, Nationality certificate, HSC (Class 12) marks sheet, SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof, Aadhar Card, Domicile certificate, Medical fitness certificate.

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:27 [IST]