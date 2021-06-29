Maharashtra: NCP holds crucial meeting with key ministers

YouTube
    Mumbai, June 29: Amid talks of internal discord within the three-party led Maharashtra government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held a meeting at the residence of party leader Praful Patel.

    NCP

    It can be seen that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP leaders Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal and others attended the meeting.

    Meanwhile, some reports suggest that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence Varsha. Cabinet minister Jeetendra Awhad, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Aditya Thackeray are also present at the meeting.

    The two meetings come amid reports of brewing dissent within the alliance partners.

    On Sunday, Pawar said it was running smoothly and it would complete its full five-year term. However, the NCP chief said that when a government is run, it is bound to face some issues. Pawar's NCP shares power with Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

    Recently, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had said that his party would fight the next Assembly elections alone, setting off speculation that there is an internal discord in the MVA government.

    Thackeray's recent public praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi also created a flutter in the coalition government.

    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2021
    X