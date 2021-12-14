Former IAS officer A K Sharma is BJP’s MLC candidate in UP

oi-Prakash KL

NAGPUR, Dec 14: BJP's MLC nominee Chandrashekhar Bawankule won the state legislative council election from Nagpur by defeating Mangesh Deshmukh, a Congress-backed independent candidate on Tuesday, news agency ANI reports.

In the first-preference vote count, Bawankule got 362 votes while Deshmukh received 186. Dr Ravindra Bhoyar got one vote. As many as 549 votes have been declared valid.

The polling was held on December 10. Nagpur and Akola-Washim-Buldhana recorded 98.93 per cent and 98.30 per cent voting respectively in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, officials said.

In Nagpur, while the BJP has fielded former energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Congress is supporting Independent candidate Mangesh Deshmukh after its own nominee Ravindra Bhoyar, on Thursday, expressed his inability to contest.

Deshmukh is a member of Mahadula municipal council in rural Nagpur. "Of the 560 voters from the municipal corporation, zilla and nagar parishad, nagar panchayat, a total of 554 cast their votes. One person was declared ineligible to vote by poll authorities and five did not vote," a Nagpur district information official said.

Akola-Washim-Buldhana, where the fight is between Shiv Sena's Gopikishan Bajoria of Shiv Sena (MVA) and BJP's Vasant Khandelwal, registered 98.30 per cent voting, an official said.