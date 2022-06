Maharashtra MLC Election 2022: BJP releases candidates list, Pankaja Munde denied ticket

Lockdown in Maharashtra? Mumbai sees Covid-19 hospitalisations up by 231% rise in May

Mumbai, Jun 08: The BJP on Wednesday declared names of five candidates for the upcoming polls to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, but former minister Pankaja Munde's name did not figure in the list.

Earlier, there were speculations that the party may nominate Pankaja Munde, the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, for the MLC polls, to be held on June 20.

As per a release issued by the BJP, it has chosen Pravin Yeshwant Darekar (currently leader of opposition in the Council), Ram Shankar Shinde (former minister), Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Girish Khapre (BJP's state wome's wing chief) and Prasad Minesh Lad as its candidates for the polls.

The retiring members include Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote (both of the Shiv Sena), LoP Darekar, Prasad Lad, Maratha leader Vinayak Mete and former minister Sadabhau Khot.

Members of the state Legislative Assembly constitute the electoral college for these polls.

The BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member House. It has the strength to comfortably get four of its elected to the Upper House of the Legislature.