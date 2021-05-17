Maharashtra: Man who recovered from COVID-19, dies of mucormycosis or black fungus infection

Odisha: 26-year-old groom dies of COVID-19 five days after wedding in Kendrapara district

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Osmanabad, May 17: An employee of the Osmanabad Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra died of mucormycosis or black fungus infection, an official said on Sunday.

He was recently recovered from COVID-19 infection but contracted the fungal infection which affected his eyes, he said.

To stop the spread of the fungal infection, one eye of the patient was removed surgically during treatment.

He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in neighbouring Solapur, as per the official. The deceased was the first victim of mucormycosis from Osmanabad district, he added.

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 10:50 [IST]