Maharashtra makes COVID-19 negative reports mandatory for rail passengers from six states

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: Passengers travelling by train from Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttarakhand will have to produce a negative RT-PCR certificate taken at most 48 hours before travelling to Maharashtra.

"All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board the trains for Maharashtra. Social distancing should be ensured during boarding/deboarding and travel," Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said in an order.

Further the order said that no unreserved ticket for Maharashtra should be issued on trains plying from these six states.

Delhi govt files FIR against 4 airlines for not checking RT-PCR reports of passengers from Maharashtra

The Railways on the other hand in an order sai, "to prevent spitting and act of similar nature and this to ensure wearing of face masks/face cover by all persons at railway premises (including trains), fines (up to Rs 500) under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012 shall be imposed by railway officials authorised for this purpose, from persons not wearing face mask/ cover in Railway premises (including trains)."